    Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance

    LANGENARGEN, BW, GERMANY

    07.27.2023

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, and German paratroopers conduct an airborne operation at Langenargen, Lake Constance, Germany, July 27, 2023. German paratroopers with Fallschirmjägerregiment 26 and multinational partners conducted the jump to train and maintain proficiency in water operations. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 08:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892054
    VIRIN: 230727-A-BS310-3000
    Filename: DOD_109796822
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: LANGENARGEN, BW, DE 

    TAGS

    NATO
    multinational
    interoperability
    airborne
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

