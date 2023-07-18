Sky Soldiers team up with German paratroopers to jump into Lake Constance

U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, and German paratroopers conduct an airborne operation at Langenargen, Lake Constance, Germany, July 27, 2023. German paratroopers with Fallschirmjägerregiment 26 and multinational partners conducted the jump to train and maintain proficiency in water operations. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
|07.27.2023
|07.31.2023 08:01
|B-Roll
|892054
|230727-A-BS310-3000
|DOD_109796822
|00:00:56
|LANGENARGEN, BW, DE
|2
|2
