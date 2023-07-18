Details the transition from Tricare Online to MHS Genesis across Europe. The change takes place late September 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 08:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|892048
|VIRIN:
|230727-D-PQ209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109796661
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
