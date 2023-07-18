Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN InFocus - Dr. Michael Jordan Visiting Naples Hospital

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    AFN Naples InFocus highlighting Vice President of Service to Armed Forces and International Services, Dr. Michael Jordan, visiting the Naples Support Site Hospital. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Bryant Lang)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 05:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 892047
    VIRIN: 230726-N-EB640-1001
    Filename: DOD_109796648
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN InFocus - Dr. Michael Jordan Visiting Naples Hospital, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    Red Cross
    Naples
    Hospital

