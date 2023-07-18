F-35s, F-16s Patrol USCENTCOM Area of Responsibility

B-roll video of F-35 Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility July 29, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 05:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892041
|VIRIN:
|230729-F-TC214-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109796479
|Length:
|00:06:24
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
