Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35s, F-16s Patrol USCENTCOM Area of Responsibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    B-roll video of F-35 Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility July 29, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 05:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892041
    VIRIN: 230729-F-TC214-7001
    Filename: DOD_109796479
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35s, F-16s Patrol USCENTCOM Area of Responsibility, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    F-35
    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT