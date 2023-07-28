On this edition of ‘Wyvern 1 Radio’, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Beasley, Interim Command Chief, join us to discuss making good decisions and the importance of readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 02:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892040
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-JP321-5231
|Filename:
|DOD_109796445
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: July 28 2023, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
