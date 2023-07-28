Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern 1 Radio: July 28 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of ‘Wyvern 1 Radio’, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Beasley, Interim Command Chief, join us to discuss making good decisions and the importance of readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 02:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892040
    VIRIN: 230728-F-JP321-5231
    Filename: DOD_109796445
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: July 28 2023, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Wyvern 1 Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT