Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Spotlight: Inspector General Office

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.12.2023

    Video by Luis Casale 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    SGM Crystal D. Clark-Fallin at the Camp Zama Inspector General Office serves
    Soldiers and the Camp Zama Community for their IG needs.

    Courtesy video by: Ichiro Tokashiki (Okinawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 01:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892036
    VIRIN: 230726-A-HP734-1000
    Filename: DOD_109796338
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight: Inspector General Office, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    Inspector General Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT