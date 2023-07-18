Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell, broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, narrates a video spotlight of the 26th Boryeong Mud Festival held at Daecheon Beach, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2023. The mud festival was open for all to attend, regardless of nationality, race, language or age, and utilized high-quality sterilized mud in a variety of outdoor and indoor experiences as well as multiple leisure and social activities for participants to choose from. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)
|07.24.2023
|07.31.2023 01:22
|Package
|892034
|230724-F-WM701-1001
|DOD_109796335
|00:01:00
|KR
This work, Boryeong Mud Festival, by A1C Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
