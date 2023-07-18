Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “S.H.E. Can” STEAM Aviation Camp

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Theresa Landin, 34th Combat Training Squadron commander, served as the keynote speaker during a graduation ceremony for the “S.H.E. Can” STEAM Aviation Camp at Har-Ber High School in Springdale, Arkansas, July 28, 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 21:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892021
    VIRIN: 230728-F-XB934-1000
    Filename: DOD_109796074
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, “S.H.E. Can” STEAM Aviation Camp, by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

