U.S. Army Spc. Ashley Alatorre, 62nd Medical Brigade, is in Australia for Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 (TS23) and shares her experience of the country and how important she believes the exercise is as a whole, Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, July 30, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Derick Fennell)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2023 19:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892017
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-CD354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109796036
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|QLD, AU
This work, Spc. Ashley Alatorre Highight, by SPC Derick Fennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
