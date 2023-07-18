Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Ashley Alatorre Highight

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Derick Fennell 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Spc. Ashley Alatorre, 62nd Medical Brigade, is in Australia for Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 (TS23) and shares her experience of the country and how important she believes the exercise is as a whole, Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, July 30, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Derick Fennell)

    This work, Spc. Ashley Alatorre Highight, by SPC Derick Fennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I Corps
    62nd Medical Brigade
    First Corps
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23
    Talisman Sabre 23

