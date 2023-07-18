U.S. Air Force Airmen and a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Aviator refuel F-22 aircraft during Talisman Sabre 23, at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 25, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891970
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-SB021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109795189
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Airmen and RAAF aviator refuel F-22 Raptor, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT