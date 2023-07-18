Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Airmen and RAAF aviator refuel F-22 Raptor

    RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2023

    Video by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Aviator refuel F-22 aircraft during Talisman Sabre 23, at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 25, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891970
    VIRIN: 230725-F-SB021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109795189
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AU

    This work, USAF Airmen and RAAF aviator refuel F-22 Raptor, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Refueling
    F 22 Raptor
    TS23
    talismansabre23
    673d LRS
    No. 17 Squadron

