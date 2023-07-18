Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force MQ-9 Reaper participates in Marine Corps exercise for first time

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9A Reaper, assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, lands at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 25, 2023. The remotely piloted aircraft was being used in Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-23, a Marine Corps exercise, and its participation is critical to increasing joint capabilities, proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 17:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891957
    VIRIN: 230725-F-IU083-1002
    Filename: DOD_109794751
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    This work, Air Force MQ-9 Reaper participates in Marine Corps exercise for first time, by SrA Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint forces
    ACE
    agile combat employment
    SLTE
    Service Level Training Exercise

