Air Force MQ-9 Reaper first time takeoff

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9A Reaper, assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, prepares for takeoff from Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 26, 2023. The remotely piloted aircraft was being used in Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-23, a Marine Corps exercise, and its participation is critical to increasing joint capabilities, proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891954
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-IU083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109794736
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
