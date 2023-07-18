Edwards AFB's PRIME outreach program has wrapped up yet another successful year, leaving a trail of motivated and inspired students ready to take on the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 17:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891953
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-CC248-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109794731
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Edwards AFB's PRIME program prepares students for a future in STEM, by Harley Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT