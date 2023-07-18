Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Edwards AFB's PRIME program prepares students for a future in STEM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Harley Huntington 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Edwards AFB's PRIME outreach program has wrapped up yet another successful year, leaving a trail of motivated and inspired students ready to take on the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 17:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891953
    VIRIN: 230728-F-CC248-1001
    Filename: DOD_109794731
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards AFB's PRIME program prepares students for a future in STEM, by Harley Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Edwards AFB
    STEM
    edwards air force base
    AFMC
    Prime
    AFTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT