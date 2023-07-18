LCpl Russell Ontario will graduate from Marine recruit training as the Honor Graduate of Platoon 3269, Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion on July 28, 2023, onboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 00:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891951
|VIRIN:
|230728-M-CV144-9111
|Filename:
|DOD_109794667
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRDS, MIKE Company, Honor Graduate, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
