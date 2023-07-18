Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDS, MIKE Company, Honor Graduate

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    LCpl Russell Ontario will graduate from Marine recruit training as the Honor Graduate of Platoon 3269, Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion on July 28, 2023, onboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 00:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891951
    VIRIN: 230728-M-CV144-9111
    Filename: DOD_109794667
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    honor graduate MCRDSD

