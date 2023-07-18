Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stand victorious after earning the title of XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad July 28, 2023, at Fort Drum, New York. The XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad-level tactics that makes the Army the best-trained, best-equipped and most-skilled fighting force in the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891950
|VIRIN:
|230728-A-AO831-8934
|Filename:
|DOD_109794658
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stand victorious after earning the title of XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad 2023, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT