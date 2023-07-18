Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stand victorious after earning the title of XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad 2023

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stand victorious after earning the title of XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad July 28, 2023, at Fort Drum, New York. The XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad-level tactics that makes the Army the best-trained, best-equipped and most-skilled fighting force in the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891950
    VIRIN: 230728-A-AO831-8934
    Filename: DOD_109794658
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    This work, Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stand victorious after earning the title of XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad 2023, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    XVIIIAirborneCorps
    BestSquadCompetition
    skydragons
    BestSquad23

