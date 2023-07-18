Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stand victorious after earning the title of XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stand victorious after earning the title of XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad July 28, 2023, at Fort Drum, New York. The XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad-level tactics that makes the Army the best-trained, best-equipped and most-skilled fighting force in the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)