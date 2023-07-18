Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How We Empower Our Airmen, Civil Engineers Lead the Way Part Four

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Intelligence Wing Enlisted Force Development Committee recognizes the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron for their dedication to Airmen development. Squadron leadership empowers their Airmen by helping them understand the bigger picture, giving them a voice, giving them an opportunity to lead, prioritizing building morale and encouraging warrior ethos.

    “It’s important for any member of the Air Force to feel empowered and know their purpose. Their purpose gives them a reason to be here. It makes them want to be part of the mission and what we do,” said Senior Master Sgt. Calvin Melvin, 102nd CES Senior Enlisted Leader.

    (Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 14:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 891936
    VIRIN: 230609-Z-TS442-1004
    Filename: DOD_109793999
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    morale
    civil engineering
    empowerment
    unit cohesion
    Enlisted Force Development Committee

