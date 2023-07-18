How We Empower Our Airmen, Civil Engineers Lead the Way Part One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 102nd Intelligence Wing Enlisted Force Development Committee recognizes the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron for their dedication to Airmen development. Squadron leadership empowers their Airmen by helping them understand the bigger picture, giving them a voice, giving them an opportunity to lead, prioritizing building morale and encouraging warrior ethos.



“It’s important for any member of the Air Force to feel empowered and know their purpose. Their purpose gives them a reason to be here. It makes them want to be part of the mission and what we do,” said Senior Master Sgt. Calvin Melvin, 102nd CES Senior Enlisted Leader.



(Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)