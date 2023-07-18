Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32d CGSC promotional video

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Support staff officers from 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command share the impact that serving in the 32d AAMDC has had on their professional development and their careers.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Morton and Cpt. Sean Kirchner)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 13:27
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

