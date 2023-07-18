Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pavements and Construction Equipment | 3E2X1 | Air National Guard

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The main responsibilities of a Pavements and Construction Equipment Specialist are to operate and maintain heavy construction equipment; construct and maintain runways, airfields and facilities; construct, maintain and inspect concrete and asphalt runways, aircraft parking aprons and roads; and design demolition projects and place and detonate explosives. After graduating from this 69-day technical school at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Airmen will earn credits toward construction technology. (Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023
    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    This work, Pavements and Construction Equipment | 3E2X1 | Air National Guard, by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    heavy equipment
    Civil Engineers
    DIRT
    AFSC
    pavements and construction equipment specialist

