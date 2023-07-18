Pavements and Construction Equipment | 3E2X1 | Air National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The main responsibilities of a Pavements and Construction Equipment Specialist are to operate and maintain heavy construction equipment; construct and maintain runways, airfields and facilities; construct, maintain and inspect concrete and asphalt runways, aircraft parking aprons and roads; and design demolition projects and place and detonate explosives. After graduating from this 69-day technical school at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Airmen will earn credits toward construction technology. (Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)