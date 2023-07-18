Pavements and Construction Equipment | 3E2X1 | Air National Guard

The main responsibilities of a Pavements and Construction Equipment Specialist are to operate and maintain heavy construction equipment; construct and maintain runways, airfields and facilities; construct, maintain and inspect concrete and asphalt runways, aircraft parking aprons and roads; and design demolition projects and place and detonate explosives. After graduating from this 69-day technical school at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Airmen will earn credits toward construction technology. (Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 10:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891889
|VIRIN:
|230621-Z-TS442-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109793364
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
