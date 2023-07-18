Lt. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer Retirement Thoughts

Lt. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer, Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, reflects on his retirement and career after 33 years of service. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 09:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891878
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109793239
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
