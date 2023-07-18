Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer Retirement Thoughts

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Lt. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer, Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, reflects on his retirement and career after 33 years of service. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 09:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891878
    VIRIN: 230728-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_109793239
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: US

    This work, Lt. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer Retirement Thoughts, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deputy Commander
    Retirment
    LTG
    Schaefer
    AFMC

