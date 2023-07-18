Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IEAFA Inter-African Development Seminar.

    EINSIEDLERHOF, GERMANY

    07.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Inter-European Air Force Academy conducted its first Inter-African Development Seminar for 6 different countries. This course was tailored to enhance leadership abilities and more. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)

    This work, IEAFA Inter-African Development Seminar., by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

