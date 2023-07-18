1-503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment conducted Memorial PT Event to pay honor to 1SG Curry and fallen members of Dog Company.
Interview: CPT Charles Myers
|07.25.2023
|07.28.2023 08:10
|B-Roll
|891869
|230725-A-RW430-5983
|DOD_109793078
|00:00:52
|VICENZA, IT
|1
|1
This work, 1-503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment 1SG Curry Memorial PT Event, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
