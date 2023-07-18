1-503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment conduct 1SG Curry Memorial PT competition to pay honor to fallen members of Dog Company.
Interview: CPT Charles Myers
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 07:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891865
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-RW430-4241
|Filename:
|DOD_109793052
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment 1SG Curry Memorial PT Event, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
