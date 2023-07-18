Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment 1SG Curry Memorial PT Event

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    1-503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment conduct 1SG Curry Memorial PT competition to pay honor to fallen members of Dog Company.



    Interview: CPT Charles Myers

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 07:40
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Dog Company
    Vicenza
    PT Competition
    1-503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment
    1SG Curry Memorial PT event

