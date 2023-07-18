Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Australian Joint Forces Complete Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore Mission

    WEIPA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Caleb Sooter 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Video b-roll of the Talisman Sabre 2023 Inland Petroleum Distribution System proof of concept near Weipa, Queensland on July 23, 2023. This exercised utilized combined efforts from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps working in synchronization with joint assets and the Australian Defence Force to create an amphibious supply of large volumes of petroleum with the intent to support amphibious landings or sustained overland operations. (U.S. Army b-roll by Spc. Caleb Sooter)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891856
    VIRIN: 230724-Z-QT047-1116
    Filename: DOD_109792945
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: WEIPA, QLD, AU 

    This work, U.S., Australian Joint Forces Complete Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore Mission, by SPC Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    Australia
    National Guard
    Joint Forces
    Talisman Saber 2023

