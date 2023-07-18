U.S., Australian Joint Forces Complete Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video b-roll of the Talisman Sabre 2023 Inland Petroleum Distribution System proof of concept near Weipa, Queensland on July 22, 2023. This exercised utilized combined efforts from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps working in synchronization with joint assets and the Australian Defence Force to create an amphibious supply of large volumes of petroleum with the intent to support amphibious landings or sustained overland operations. (U.S. Army b-roll by Spc. Caleb Sooter)