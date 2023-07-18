Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Road March July 2023

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.25.2023

    Video by Spc. Devin McReynolds 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    More than 200 U.S. and international service members participate in the Norwegian Road March at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, July 25, 2023. The 18.6-mile march challenges participants’ physical and mental endurance to improve readiness and increase their ability to operate more effectively and efficiently. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 07:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891850
    VIRIN: 230725-A-DM107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109792898
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 

    This work, Norwegian Road March July 2023, by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    101stAirborne
    VictoryCorps
    NorwegianRoadMarch

