Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell, broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, narrates a video spotlight of the 26th Boryeong Mud Festival held at Daecheon Beach, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2023. The mud festival was open for all to attend, regardless of nationality, race, language or age, and utilized high-quality sterilized mud in a variety of outdoor and indoor experiences as well as multiple leisure and social activities for participants to choose from. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)