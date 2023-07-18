Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boryeong Mud Festival

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell 

    AFN Humphreys

    Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell, broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, narrates a video spotlight of the 26th Boryeong Mud Festival held at Daecheon Beach, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2023. The mud festival was open for all to attend, regardless of nationality, race, language or age, and utilized high-quality sterilized mud in a variety of outdoor and indoor experiences as well as multiple leisure and social activities for participants to choose from. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

    This work, Boryeong Mud Festival, by A1C Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    ROK
    mud festival
    Boryeong
    daechon

