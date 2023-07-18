INDIAN OCEAN (July 26, 2023) Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in support of Talisman Sabre 23, in the Indian Ocean, July 26, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 19:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891823
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-WI365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109792115
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23, by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
