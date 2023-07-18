Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 26, 2023) Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in support of Talisman Sabre 23, in the Indian Ocean, July 26, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Markus Castaneda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891823
    VIRIN: 230726-N-WI365-1001
    Filename: DOD_109792115
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    TAGS

    7th fleet
    Sailors
    Flight deck
    U.S. Navy
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23

