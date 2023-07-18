Provide Soldiers deploy to Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hundreds of U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade deployed over the last week, with flights departing for Europe both day and night. The brigade’s mission is to provide sustainment support to U.S. and allied militaries training together to build interoperability and readiness to bolster NATO’s eastern flank and deter adversaries. The deployment is expected to last nine months. These are only the first of the 3rd Infantry Division’s 4,500 deploying in the coming weeks. They are ready to support the nation’s forward deployed V Corps in Europe, allies and regional security partners.