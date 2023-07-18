Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provide Soldiers deploy to Europe

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Hundreds of U.S. Army Soldiers of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade deployed over the last week, with flights departing for Europe both day and night. The brigade's mission is to provide sustainment support to U.S. and allied militaries training together to build interoperability and readiness to bolster NATO's eastern flank and deter adversaries. The deployment is expected to last nine months. These are only the first of the 3rd Infantry Division's 4,500 deploying in the coming weeks. They are ready to support the nation's forward deployed V Corps in Europe, allies and regional security partners.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 19:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891819
    VIRIN: 230727-A-DP764-6851
    Filename: DOD_109792056
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US

    This work, Provide Soldiers deploy to Europe, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    #Providers
    stronger together
    #ROTM
    #HeartoftheRock

