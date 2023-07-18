Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Birthday U.S. Army Medical Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Happy Birthday greetings to the U.S. Army Medical Corps from across the Medical Corps command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891807
    VIRIN: 230724-A-AM516-2777
    Filename: DOD_109791791
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Birthday U.S. Army Medical Corps, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Happy birthday
    medical corps
    medical corps birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT