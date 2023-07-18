Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA Warfighter Summit & Exposition: CMF - Training the Force of 2030

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    AUSA Warfighter Summit & Exposition: CMF - Training the Force of 2030.

    Speakers

    CSM Mario Terenas, United States Army Retired, Deputy Director, Center for Leadership, Association of the United States Army

    CSM Todd Sims, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army Forces Command

    CSM David P. Hanson, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson

    CSM Brian D. Haydt, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army National Training Center, Fort Irwin

    CSM Mark A. Morgan, Command Sergeant Major, 7th Army Training Command, United States Army

    Jason R. Freidt, CTC Futures Planner, Combat Training Centers Branch, United States Army Forces Command

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 16:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 891802
    Filename: DOD_109791583
    Length: 00:57:45
    Location: US

    AUSA
    David Hanson
    Todd Sims
    Mark Morgan
    Mario Terenas
    AUSA 2023
    AUSA2023
    AUSA Warfighter Summit & Exposition
    Brian Haydt
    Jason Freidt

