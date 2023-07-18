Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OC/Ts face win-win at WAREX

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Video by Spc. Ryan Ahmed 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army observer coach/trainers (OC/T) conduct various exercises for reserve training units (RTU) during this year's WAREX annual training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 23, 2023. Soldiers trained in WAREX, a large-scale training exercise that consists of tactical training scenarios designed to simulate real-world missions and reinforce warrior tasks and skills.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891801
    VIRIN: 230723-A-QG295-1001
    Filename: DOD_109791545
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, OC/Ts face win-win at WAREX, by SPC Ryan Ahmed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OC/T
    WAREX 2023
    362nd MPAD WAREX 2023
    214th MPAD WAREX 2023
    STX lanes WAREX 2023

