Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EUCOM-AF Best Squad Competition 2023 | 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Squad Intro

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    07.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment introduce themselves as a squad before the European and African Command Best Squad Competition on Grafenwohr, Germany July 27, 2023. The competition features soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade, 18th Military Police Brigade, 7th Army Training Command, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 2nd Cavalry Regiment and 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 16:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891796
    VIRIN: 230727-A-VC966-1005
    Filename: DOD_109791497
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM-AF Best Squad Competition 2023 | 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Squad Intro, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    EUCOM
    AFCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT