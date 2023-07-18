EUCOM-AF Best Squad Competition 2023 | 7th Army Training Command Squad Intro

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 7th Army Training Command introduce themselves as a squad before the European and African Command Best Squad Competition on Grafenwohr, Germany July 27, 2023. The competition features soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade, 18th Military Police Brigade, 7th Army Training Command, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 2nd Cavalry Regiment and 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 16:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891795
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-VC966-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109791496
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
