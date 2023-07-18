EUCOM-AF Best Squad Competition 2023 | 2nd Cavalry Regiment Squad 2 Intro

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment introduce themselves as a squad before the European and African Command Best Squad Competition on Grafenwohr, Germany July 27, 2023. The competition features soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade, 18th Military Police Brigade, 7th Army Training Command, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 2nd Cavalry Regiment and 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)