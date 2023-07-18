Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Lt. Shane Gunderson, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, discusses the station’s crew and the key missions they perform in South Padre Island, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022. The station’s primary missions include search and rescue and maritime law enforcement, including combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing occurring off the Texas coast. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891728
    VIRIN: 221115-G-VY010-1001
    Filename: DOD_109790960
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 

    This work, Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, by PO1 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Search and Rescue
    Illegal Fishing
    Texas
    South Padre Island

