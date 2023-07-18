video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Shane Gunderson, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, discusses the station’s crew and the key missions they perform in South Padre Island, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022. The station’s primary missions include search and rescue and maritime law enforcement, including combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing occurring off the Texas coast. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)