Lt. Shane Gunderson, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, discusses the station’s crew and the key missions they perform in South Padre Island, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022. The station’s primary missions include search and rescue and maritime law enforcement, including combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing occurring off the Texas coast. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 13:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891728
|VIRIN:
|221115-G-VY010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109790960
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, by PO1 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT