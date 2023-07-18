Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPT Jeffery Johnson Retires onboard USS MIDWAY

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Capt. Jeffery Johnson, Naval Medical Center San Diego's director for Strategy and Modernization, retires onboard the USS Midway Museum, after more than 30 years of faithful service to his country, 5 May, 2023. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891723
    VIRIN: 230505-N-WJ173-1001
    Filename: DOD_109790916
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    #NMCSD #NMRTC San Diego #CAPT Jeffery Johnson # retirement

