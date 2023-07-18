CAPT Jeffery Johnson Retires onboard USS MIDWAY

Capt. Jeffery Johnson, Naval Medical Center San Diego's director for Strategy and Modernization, retires onboard the USS Midway Museum, after more than 30 years of faithful service to his country, 5 May, 2023. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.
