Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUSA Warfighter Summit & Exposition: Fireside Chat - Warrior Ready

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    AUSA Warfighter Summit & Exposition: Fireside Chat - Warrior Ready

    Speakers

    Holly Dailey, Director, Family Readiness, Association of the United States Army

    LTG Kevin Vereen, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, United States Army

    Dee Geise, Director, Prevention, Resilience and Quality of Life Task Force, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, United States Army

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 12:40
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 891718
    Filename: DOD_109790839
    Length: 00:34:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA Warfighter Summit & Exposition: Fireside Chat - Warrior Ready, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSA
    Dee Geise
    Holly Dailey
    Kevin Vereen
    AUSA 2023
    AUSA2023
    AUSA Warfighter Summit & Exposition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT