    75th Anniversary of the Promise of an Integrated U.S. Army with SMA Grinston

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    75th Anniversary of the Promise of an Integrated U.S. Army with SMA Grinston.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 12:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 891713
    Filename: DOD_109790733
    Length: 00:59:57
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary of the Promise of an Integrated U.S. Army with SMA Grinston, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    75th Anniversary
    SMA Grinston
    the Promise of an Integrated U.S. Army

