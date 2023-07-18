US Army Soldiers from various units participating in this year’s WAREX, an annual training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, conducted training on general knowledge and proper flight safety involving the CH-47 Chinook aircraft July 24, 2023. Soldiers trained in WAREX, a large-scale training exercise that consists of tactical training scenarios designed to simulate real-world missions and reinforce warrior tasks and skills.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 11:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891708
|VIRIN:
|230724-A-QG295-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109790661
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldiers take to the sky in Chinook safety training, by SPC Ryan Ahmed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
