Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers take to the sky in Chinook safety training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Ryan Ahmed 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    US Army Soldiers from various units participating in this year’s WAREX, an annual training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, conducted training on general knowledge and proper flight safety involving the CH-47 Chinook aircraft July 24, 2023. Soldiers trained in WAREX, a large-scale training exercise that consists of tactical training scenarios designed to simulate real-world missions and reinforce warrior tasks and skills.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891708
    VIRIN: 230724-A-QG295-1001
    Filename: DOD_109790661
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers take to the sky in Chinook safety training, by SPC Ryan Ahmed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    WAREX2023
    5-519th General Services Aviation Battalion WAREX2023
    214th MPAD WAREX2023
    362nd MPAD WAREX2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT