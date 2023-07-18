Royal Bermuda Regiment TRADEWINDS 23 mock raid first-person point of view b-roll package

Royal Bermuda Regiment and Turks and Caicos Islands Regiment combined forces conducted a mock raid on a high value target during TRADEWINDS 23 at Camp Seweyo, Guyana, July 25, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a SOUTHCOM-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 22:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891644
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-JF826-2001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109789830
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
