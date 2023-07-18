Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Bermuda Regiment TRADEWINDS 23 mock raid first-person point of view b-roll package

    GUYANA

    07.25.2023

    Video by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Royal Bermuda Regiment and Turks and Caicos Islands Regiment combined forces conducted a mock raid on a high value target during TRADEWINDS 23 at Camp Seweyo, Guyana, July 25, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a SOUTHCOM-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 22:14
    Location: GY

    Mock Raid
    Royal Bermuda Regiment
    TW23
    Tradewinds 23
    Turks and Caicos Islands Regiment

