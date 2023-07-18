Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and James Marape, prime minister of Papua New Guinea, brief the news media after a meeting on the continuation of the U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 22:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|891643
|Filename:
|DOD_109789798
|Length:
|00:31:13
|Location:
|PG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Austin, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Hold Briefing, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT