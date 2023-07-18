Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Austin, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Hold Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.26.2023

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and James Marape, prime minister of Papua New Guinea, brief the news media after a meeting on the continuation of the U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 22:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 891643
    Filename: DOD_109789798
    Length: 00:31:13
    Location: PG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Hold Briefing, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    PGON CH2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT