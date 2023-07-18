Focusing on Community Vision

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A team of four service members from the Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity out of Yorktown, Va., is working at the Gualo Rai Childrens Park Youth Center in Saipan making eye glasses for the communities of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota during the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Operation Wellness CNMI June 12-19, 2023.