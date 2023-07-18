A team of four service members from the Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity out of Yorktown, Va., is working at the Gualo Rai Childrens Park Youth Center in Saipan making eye glasses for the communities of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota during the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Operation Wellness CNMI June 12-19, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 18:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891583
|VIRIN:
|230716-A-MY290-3256
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109789154
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Focusing on Community Vision, by LTC Kristin Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
