Team Travis deployed 391 Airmen for Mobility Guardian 2023. This large-scale mobility exercise, fueled by 3,000 US and Allied Forces personnel, enables more than 15,000 U.S. and international global forces conducting simultaneous exercises across the Indo-Pacific. With detachments from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand, MG23 is Air Mobility Command’s largest ever full-spectrum readiness exercise in the command’s history.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 16:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|891580
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-UO290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109789135
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis during Mobility Guardian 2023, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
