    Team Travis during Mobility Guardian 2023

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Team Travis deployed 391 Airmen for Mobility Guardian 2023. This large-scale mobility exercise, fueled by 3,000 US and Allied Forces personnel, enables more than 15,000 U.S. and international global forces conducting simultaneous exercises across the Indo-Pacific. With detachments from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand, MG23 is Air Mobility Command’s largest ever full-spectrum readiness exercise in the command’s history.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 16:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 891580
    VIRIN: 230724-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_109789135
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Team Travis during Mobility Guardian 2023, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

