    Humanitarian law, human rights, Women, Peace and Security at TRADEWINDS 23 B-Roll Package

    GUYANA

    07.19.2023

    Video by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Humanitarian law, human rights, Women, Peace and Security training at TRADEWINDS 23 instructed by subject matter experts from U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army South and the Dominican Republic army. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Location: GY

    TAGS

    Human Rights
    U.S. Southern Command
    Women Peace and Security
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23
    Humanitarian Law

