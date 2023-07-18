Humanitarian law, human rights, Women, Peace and Security training at TRADEWINDS 23 instructed by subject matter experts from U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army South and the Dominican Republic army. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 22:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891578
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-JF826-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109789131
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Humanitarian law, human rights, Women, Peace and Security at TRADEWINDS 23 B-Roll Package, by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
