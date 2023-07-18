B-Roll of CBP Officers at the Port of Savannah conducting targeted outbound shipments.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891569" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of CBP officers conducting operations targeting outbound shipments of stolen vehicles at the Port of Savannah. Outbound stolen vehicles intercepted at east coast seaports are normally destined to the Dominican Republic and Western Africa nations – countries with known ties to narcotics trafficking and international terrorism.