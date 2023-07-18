Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of CBP Officers at the Port of Savannah conducting targeted outbound shipments.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-roll of CBP officers conducting operations targeting outbound shipments of stolen vehicles at the Port of Savannah. Outbound stolen vehicles intercepted at east coast seaports are normally destined to the Dominican Republic and Western Africa nations – countries with known ties to narcotics trafficking and international terrorism.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 14:54
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    seaport
    trade
    Port of Savannah
    CBP officer
    stolen vehicles

