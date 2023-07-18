86th Engineer Dive Detachment Conduct Deepwater Dives

U.S. Army divers, assigned to 86th Engineer Dive Detachment, conduct deep-water dives to retrieve derelict fishing nets and other marine hazards near Blaine, Washington, July 18, 2023. The divers can dive up to 190 feet to complete this operation in a more cost-effective manner versus hiring private contractors. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot.)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 16:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|BLAINE, WA, US
