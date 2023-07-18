Ceremony Commemorates Military Desegregation

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks and Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, speak at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the integration of the federal workforce and the U.S. armed forces. President Harry S. Truman signed the landmark civil rights executive orders on July 26, 1948.
