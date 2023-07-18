Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony Commemorates Military Desegregation

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks and Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, speak at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the integration of the federal workforce and the U.S. armed forces. President Harry S. Truman signed the landmark civil rights executive orders on July 26, 1948.

    Location: DC, US

