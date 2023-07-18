Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Mentoring Panel

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group hosted a mentoring panel, July 25, focused on challenges and opportunities in workplace mentorship, with an emphasis on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility as pertaining to civilian disciplinary actions and the relationship lifecycle.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 11:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 891538
    VIRIN: 230725-F-ZS999-1111
    Filename: DOD_109788501
    Length: 01:42:40
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Mentor
    AFMC Mentoring
    AFMCMentoring
    AFMC Mentor

