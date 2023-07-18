Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Mentoring Panel

The Air Force Materiel Command Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group hosted a mentoring panel, July 25, focused on challenges and opportunities in workplace mentorship, with an emphasis on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility as pertaining to civilian disciplinary actions and the relationship lifecycle.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 11:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|891538
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-ZS999-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_109788501
|Length:
|01:42:40
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
