NORFOLK (July 24, 2023) - Sarah Price, an employee at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Marina on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, provides tips on summer boating safety. This video was made as a part of series encompassing 101 Critical Days of Summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 08:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891512
|VIRIN:
|230724-N-OX029-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109788032
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SUMMER BOATING SAFETY, by PO2 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
